Chiranjeevi supports brother Pawan Kalyan and his political party: Says five fingers can't be equal

When asked about his brother Pawan Kalyan's political party and the criticism, Chiranjeevi said that everybody has their own style of reacting to developments. “You cannot expect all the five fingers of a palm to be equal. They are different, but they remain together. One finger cannot claim it is superior to others,” he said.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya. The film will hit the screens on January 12, as a Sankranti treat to the fans. The megastar is rigorously attending interviews and promoting by revealing major things of the film, multistarrer, bond with Pawan Kalyana, and more. Now, in an exclusive interview with Great Andhra, the actor spoke about his brother Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu's politics.

Pawan Kalyan is not just an actor but also a politician. He founded a political party in Andhra Pradesh named Jana Sena. Naga Babu is also part of the party as a member. For unversed, Chiranjeevi also founded the Praja Rajyam Party and contested in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh election. The party won and was later merged into the Indian National Congress in 2011. Chiranjeevi was appointed as the Minister of State with independent charge for the Ministry of Tourism on 27 October 2012 and served until 15 May 2014.

Chiranjeevi is busy promoting the film and during an interview, Chiranjeevi opened up about turning director. “I am in plan to be associated with films in all the available ways. If I am confident in a script and if I believe that I can deal or handle the film, I will direct the film” told Megastar.

Waltair Veeraya release



Chiranjeevi is gearing up for a big release with his upcoming film Waltair Veeraya on Sankranthi, January 13. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and hype up the expectations ahead of the release. Touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, the story, and dialogues for the movie have been penned by director Bobby himself. Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on a massive scale under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is co-producing the movie.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen in a mighty role in the film, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi.

