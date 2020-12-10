Chiranjeevi takes video of Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV’s wedding to share with his mother; See PHOTO

In the photo, Chiranjeevi can be seen recording videos of Niharika's event to show it to his mother as she could not attend the wedding.

We all have been seeing photos and videos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding. Now, few photos of the megastar Chiranjeevi have come up, where he can be seen taking videos of the wedding to share with his mother as she could not attend the wedding owing to pandemic. In the photos, Chiranjeevi can be seen standing on the wedding stage, dressed up in an ethnic outfit while recording the event.

In the photo, Ram Charan can also be seen clicking photos of the wedding and recording the memories while grinning ear to ear. We know that the family is a close knit one, but these photos have made the fans emotional. During the pre-wedding events, Chiranjeevi also shared a photo with Niharika as a child and penned an emotional note on the same.

See the photo here:

Also Read: Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy look regal in ethnic attire at Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding; See Pics

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and their significant others arrived at Udaipur a couple of days before the wedding event to take part in the pre-wedding ceremonies. Photos of the megastar came up, where he can be seen dancing along with the bride and the other family members during the Sangeet night. Niharika got engaged to Chaitanya in September. That ceremony was also attended by the big names of the T-town. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the social drama Acharya. He also has in his kitty the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×