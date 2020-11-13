Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID 19; Says 'Earlier test result was faulty'

Taking to his Twitter space, Chiranjeevi stated that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and that the earlier test result was false.

Here's a good news for the fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor has revealed that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and that the earlier test result, which showed that he has COVID was faulty. He added that three doctors conducted different tests on him to see the status and it was declared that he does not have coronavirus. He stated that there was some fault in the RT PCR test kit which showed him positive COVID result.

Chiranjeevi wrote, “A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!” Earlier this week, Chiranjeevi stated that he got himself tested as a protocol before resuming the shooting of his upcoming film Acharya. He also stated that he was asymptomatic and he home quarantined himself.

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled ! pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

He wrote, “Took a test for COVID before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 days also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The film had its motion poster released on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. He also has in his kitty, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

