Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms, shares his health update

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all precautions. The actor mentioned that he has very mild symptoms and is in a home situation. He further urged everyone who has come in contact with him to get tested and be safe.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon!"

Chiranjeevi recently celebarted Sankarnthi with his mega family including Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, his daughter, brother Naga Babu and others.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has four exciting projects lined up. He is waiting for the release of his next film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. Acharya is scheduled to release in theaters on April 1, 2022. The actor also has Bholaa Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh with Keerthy Suresh, Godfather directed by Jayaram Mohanraja and Mega154 directed by Bobby.

