Chiranjeevi thanks Amitabh Bachchan after he contributes Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cine workers

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the bandwagon as he has donated Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cinema workers. Chiranjeevi, who has shared screenspace with Big B in Sye Raa, shared about the same on Twitter.
The celebrities of South Indian film industry have contributed in a big way to support the daily wage earners who have lost their job due to COVID-19 lockdown. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun among many other biggies have done their bit for the people who have suffered due to Coronavirus outbreak. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the bandwagon as he has donated Rs 1.80 crore to Telugu cinema workers. Chiranjeevi, who has shared screenspace with Big B in Sye Raa, shared about the same on Twitter. 

Amitabh Bachchan has donated 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs 1500 for the workers. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and thanked Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution to Telugu cinema workers. He tweeted, "Amit ji @SrBachchan has arranged 12000 Corona Relief Coupons of Rs1500 each to be distributed to the Daily wage Film workers in Telugu States from the proceeds of #Family.A BIG THANK YOU to ‘BIG B’ for this wonderful initiative.These coupons can be redeemed at #BigBazaar stores." 

Check out Chiranjeevi's tweet below:

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is massively contributing for the people with basic essentials. He is also supplying food to the daily wage workers. 

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The food supplies being distributed to the daily wage workers of film industry by #CoronaCrisisCharity are being handled with all due care and being door delivered to the needy. I thank everyone involved in this humanitarian mission." 

