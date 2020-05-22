Chiranjeevi thanks CM K Chandrasekhar Rao as Telangana government grants permission to resume shooting

After Telangana CM granted permission to the Telugu film industry to resume with the shootings of films, Chiranjeevi thanked him on social media.

Taking to his Twitter space, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi thanked K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Telangana government for granting permission to resume shootings of films. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday granted permission to the entertainment industry to resume shootings and post-production works which were brought to a halt when the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. He noted that the shootings have to happen in a phased manner. A meeting was held by prominent personalities from the Tollywood industry at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

The Chief Minister also issued advisory to follow the lockdown norms and preventive measures to contain the COVID19 situation and strictly follow the self-regulation while resuming the shootings. The CM also urged the officials concerned to come up with guidelines on procedure to be followed while shootings in the state. It is stated that the CM granted permission to resume the shooting as lakhs of people’s lives are depending on the film industry.

తెలంగాణ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కెసిఆర్ గారికి పరిశ్రమలోని యావన్మంది తరుపున కృతఙ్ఞతలు ఈ రోజు వారు సినిమా, టీవీ, డిజిటల్ మీడియా కి సంబంధించిన సమస్యలు సానుకూలంగా విని, వేలాదిమంది దినసరి వేతన కార్మికులకు ఊరట కలిగేలా త్వరలో నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంటామని చెప్పారు. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 22, 2020

@TelanganaCMO Whole hearted thanks to

Honourable Telangana CM

Sri #KCR

Met In the Guidance of

Sri Chiranjeevi along with

SriNagarjuna,Rajamouli,Trivikram,shiva,N Shankar &Producers.

With Minister Sri Talasani coordination Assured Resuming TFI film works soon pic.twitter.com/UbrKb5nx6b — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) May 22, 2020

Regarding reopening theaters, the CM said that it will be considered based on the situation in the later stage. Initially, indoor shooting with less number of crew and cast will be commenced. In June, the second phase will be implemented, in which post-production work will be resumed. Leading Tollywood personalities including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, D Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, N Shankar, SS Rajamouli, Dil Raju, Trivikram Srinivas, Radhakrishna, Koratala Siva, were seen among the others during the meeting with the Chief Minister.

