Chiranjeevi on Trisha's exit from Acharya: I was shocked as no one from the team had differences with her

Trisha Krishnan, who was touted to play the lead in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with Koratala Siva, recently walked out of the project citing creative differences. The actress took to social media and announced it. Trisha tweeted, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team, my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project." Well, Chiranjeevi now opened up on Trisha's exit. The Sye Raa actor recently in an interview revealed that the only reason Trisha left Acharya was for Mani Ratnam's project.

Now, a Telugu portal quoted Chiranjeevi saying, “I asked my team if they had any issue with Trisha Krishna. My daughter Sushmita was ready with her outfits. I was shocked when I heard the news about her exit. Later I came to know that she signed Mani Ratnam’ project and allotted bulk dates for the project. Hence, she walked out of my movie Acharya. No one from the team of Acharya had creative differences with Trisha Krishnan.”

Acharya would have marked Trisha and Chiranjeevi's reunion after they co-starred in 2006 film Stalin.

Trisha's upcoming projects include 'Paramapadham Vilayattu', 'Raangi', 'Garjanai', 'Ram' and 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Among her projects, Mani Ratna's Ponniyin Selvan is most exciting for the galaxy of stars it boasts, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, , Aishwarya Lekshmi.

