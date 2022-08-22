Chiranjeevi turns 67: Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda send wishes to the Megastar

As Chiranjeevi completes 67 years in this mortal world today, celebrities including Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and others wished the Megastar on his birthday.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 22, 2022 01:55 PM IST  |  12.3K
Chiranjeevi turns 67
The internet is flooding with birthday wishes for Megastar Chiranjeevi. On his 67th birthday today, numerous members of the Tollywood fraternity took to social media and penned heartfelt posts for the GodFather actor. Superstar Mammootty wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always  Best wishes for all your personal and professional endeavours. Stay Blessed." 
 
mammootty_wish.jpeg
 
Superstar Mohanlal tweeted, "Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always."
 
mohanla_wish.jpeg
 
Mahesh Babu penned on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday @KChiruTweets sir...Wishing you great health, happiness, and many more successful years ahead!"
 
mahesh_babu_wish.jpeg
 
Pushpa star Allu Arjun wished the Megastar with the following words, "Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR  #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi.”
 
aa_wish.jpeg
Nagarjuna tweeted, "Here’s wishing my dear friend @KChiruTweets garu a very happy birthday!! May God bless him with health and happiness always!! #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."
 
nagarjuna_wish.jpeg
 
Dulquer Salmaan shared, "Wishing the megastar @KChiruTweets garu a very happy birthday !!!”
 
dq_wish.jpeg
 
Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday Megastarr @KChiruTweets sir  IIII Looooove You! Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey and the highest respect for the person you are!"
 
vd_wish.jpeg
 
Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted, "Happy happy birthday dear @KChiruTweets Hope you have an amazing year ahead! Wishing you nothing but the best!"
 
venkatesh_daggubati_wish.jpeg
 
Sai Dharam Tej penned, "Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life."
 
sai_dharam_tej_wish.jpeg
 
Director Gopichandh Malineni also shared on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing our Mega Star @KChiruTweets Garu a very happy birthday day!  Have a Glorious Year ahead with good health and success sir!" 
 
gopichandh_malineni_wish.jpeg
 
Previously, Pawan Kalyan wished online as, "Wishing my constant inspiration & dearest Mama @KChiruTweets a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to be the happy soul you're and inspire us in every sphere of life #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."
 
Well, the list does not end here, there are many others who wished Chiranjeevi on his special day.
 
