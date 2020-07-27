  1. Home
Chiranjeevi unveils the trailer of Jayaram's film Namo; Says mesmerised by the actor's transformation

Chiranjeevi shared the trailer of the film titled Namo. This film reportedly is a Sanskrit period drama, starring south actor Jayaram.
The southern megastar Chiranjeevi shared the trailer of the film titled Namo. The film reportedly is a Sanskrit period drama, starring south actor Jayaram. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star Chiranjeevi unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film Namo on his Twitter account. The southern superstar Chiranjeevi wrote in his tweet, "Presenting the Trailer of #NAMO #SanskritMovie. Mesmerized watching Mr. #Jayaram's transformation for the movie & his soulful act. Wishing team #NAMO a grand success! Brother #Jayaram you will win Hearts & Awards for your amazing efforts. #VijeeshMani."

Chiranjeevi praised the lead actor Jayaram's transformation for the period drama called Namo. The south actor Jayaram has reportedly lost weight for the film. The film which is helmed by director Vijeesh Mani will see the lead actor Jayaram in the role of a mythological character named Kuchelan. On the other hand, south megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen in the highly anticipated film Acharya. The film is helmed by ace south director Koratala Siva. The film's team is looking forward to resume the film's shoot. The south star Chiranjeevi will be seen as the lead actor in the Koratala Siva directorial.

Check out the tweet:

The news reports state that the film helmed by Koratala Siva will have a strong social message as its central idea. The news reports also state that actor cum producer Ram Charan could have a guest appearance in the Chiranjeevi starrer. Fans and followers of the south star are eagerly looking forward to the film Acharya.

