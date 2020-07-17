Chiranjeevi wants to replace Saaho director Sujeeth with VV Vinayak to helm Lucifer's Telugu remake?

The latest news update about Lucifer's Telugu remake is that Chiranjeevi is not very happy with the script presented by the south director Sujeeth and hence is looking act VV Vinayak to come on board as director.

The latest news reports about Lucifer's Telugu remake states that the south megastar Chiranjeevi is not quite happy with the script that Saaho director Sujeeth has presented. The latest news reports state that Sujeeth's final draft has not managed to meet the expectations of the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi. Now, the latest news reports add that the southern megastar Chiranjeevi is hoping to bring on board south director VV Vinayak to helm the film. So far, the makers of the Telugu remake of Lucifer have not yet announced the cast and crew.

The Telugu remake of Lucifer will have southern superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor will be essaying the role which was originally played by the Malayalam megastar Mohanlal. The Malayalam drama Lucifer was the directorial debut of south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film Lucifer was a blockbuster, and performed very well at the box office. The news reports stated that Lucifer's Telugu remake will have Chiranjeevi in the lead. Later in, news came to light that the film could be helmed by Saaho director Sujeeth.

