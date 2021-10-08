Chiranjeevi watches & reviews Vaisshnav Tej's Konda Polam; Rakul Preet Singh calls it best birthday gift

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh's Konda Polam film, directed by Krish, has been released worldwide today. Actor and Vaisshnav's uncle Chiranjeevi watched the movie and heaped praises on it. He personally also met director Krish along with Vaisshnav to congratulate and send in good wishes.

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and shared his review on the movie. The actor wrote, "Just watched #KondaPolam. A beautiful rustic love story with a powerful message. I love how Krish always deals with different genres & picks pertinent issues & extracts fantastic performances from artists.I trust this film will win as much acclaim & awards as it will get rewards."

Rakul Preet Singh also shared Chiranjeevi's kind words about the movie and said "Thank you, sir. This is my best bday gift."

Overwhelmed by Chiranjeevi's words, director Krish also thanked him for his love and support.

Konda Polam features Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh as shepherds. This film is based on the well-acclaimed novel Kondapolam, which was written by Sannapu Reddy Venkat Ramireddy. The film tells how shepherds protects their herds from wild animals and evil-natured men in the jungle.

Konda Polam is produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu under the First Frame Entertainments banner. Music is composed by M. M. Keeravani.

