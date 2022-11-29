Chiranjeevi wins 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' Award; Actor promises to never leave the industry

Megastar Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated in the South at the moment. The Tollywood star has been honored with several accolades over the years and added another feather to his cap. The Acharya actor recently received the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Elated by the honor, the Megastar shared his gratitude towards the film industry and his fans.

He said that some recognitions are special, and this award falls in that category. The actor added that he was born into a middle-class family, to humble parents, and he owes his fame, name, charisma, all privileges to the film industry. Chiranjeevi further looked back on his decision to give up acting to pursue his aspirations in politics. The actor vowed not to do this ever again in his life. He promised the fans that he will never leave the film industry.