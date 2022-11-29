Chiranjeevi wins 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' Award; Actor promises to never leave the industry
As Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently honored with Indian Film Personality of the Year, he promised to never leave the film industry.
Megastar Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated in the South at the moment. The Tollywood star has been honored with several accolades over the years and added another feather to his cap. The Acharya actor recently received the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Elated by the honor, the Megastar shared his gratitude towards the film industry and his fans.
He said that some recognitions are special, and this award falls in that category. The actor added that he was born into a middle-class family, to humble parents, and he owes his fame, name, charisma, all privileges to the film industry. Chiranjeevi further looked back on his decision to give up acting to pursue his aspirations in politics. The actor vowed not to do this ever again in his life. He promised the fans that he will never leave the film industry.
Chiranjeevi also said that he is a slave to the love of Telugu film fans around the world, and it is because of that love he is being honored with such awards.
Upcoming projects
Up next, Chiranjeevi will grace the silver screens with the highly-awaited mass entertainer Waltair Veerayya. Made under the direction of Bobby, the project is touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on Sankranthi 2023.
Talking about the cast, aside from Chiranjeevi, Waltair Veerayya will further feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a pivotal role, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.
Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is co-producing the film. Additionally, Arthur A Wilson has looked after the cinematography of the film, while Niranjan Devaramane is the head of the editing department.
