Chiranjeevi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on birthday and celebrates their enduring friendship with PICS

Chiranjeevi took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan, a long, healthy, and happy life as he is celebrates his birthday today, October 11. The Bhola Shankar actor called Big B as his idol. Chiru also used the chance to share his joy of appearing virtually on a special episode of the Kaun Banega Crorepati game show tonight.

Chiranjeevi posted a set of images of him along with Amitabh Bachchan and captioned it, "A Very HAPPY 81st BIRTHDAY

Guru Ji @amitabhbachchan ! May you be blessed with a long life, filled with happiness & good health! May you keep enthralling & inspiring millions of us for many many years to come, with your acting genius!!"

"This Birthday of yours is also very special for me, because I am looking forward to meeting you, my idol,virtually tonight on your legendary KBC show!!," megastar Chiranjeevi wrote further.

One can see, that Chiranjeevi has shared a few BTS photos with Bollywood legend Big B from the sets of their film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The camaraderie between Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi is well-known in the film industry, and their strong and enduring friendship is no news.

Check out the post here: