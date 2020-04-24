Chiranjeevi wishes 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday: You will continue to inspire generations

The film and Cricket fraternity has been sharing their special moments with the birthday boy. South Megastar Chiranjeevi is among the celebs who sent his sweet birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar.

The 'Master Blaster' and 'God Of Cricket' turns 47 today, April 24 and wishes are pouring in from all parts of the globe. Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for Sachin Tendulkar as fans can't keep calm and are sending their love for the legendary Cricketer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a tribute video for Sachin on Twitter. The film and Cricket fraternity has been sharing their special moments with the birthday boy. South Megastar Chiranjeevi is among the celebs who sent his sweet birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar.

The Sye Raa star Tweeted, "Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India's Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!!."

Nivin Pauly also took to Instagram and wished Sachin Tendulkar on his special day. Sharing a picture of him with Sachin, the actor wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the legend @sachintendulkar . Thank you for inspiring a generation. Wish you more joy and success! Forever your fan!."

Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket, India's Pride and the One and Only Master Blaster #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt You will continue to inspire generations of Indians. Stay blessed!! pic.twitter.com/JZ9WujyXM8 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 24, 2020

Tendulkar took up cricket at the age of eleven, made his Test debut on 15 November 1989 and since then there has been no looking back. Though he has retired but still continues to rule the hearts of the millions. Whenever he stepped on the field, Sachin created history. He is the highest run-scorer of all time in International cricket.

Here's wishing the God Of Cricket a very Happy Birthday!

