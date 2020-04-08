Chiranjeevi wishes Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan on his birthday; Pens down an emotional post

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and wished Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan on his birthday.

On the birthday of Pawan Kalyan’s son, Chiranjeevi wished the actor with a throwback photo and an emotional post on Twitter. Wishing the budding actor a ‘powerful’ birthday, he wrote, “We always want our kids to grow taller than us. This kid, whom I brought with my hands, is now the tallest among the family and may he grow in many things in life”. The Tweet received much response by the fans of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi and they shared it across all social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, he also wished Akhil Akkineni, who is also celebrating his birthday today. Calling him ‘The most eligible bachelor’, he stated that he loves Akhil just like he loves his own son, Ram Charan. He called him a lovable kid and wished him a great year ahead. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Akhil. I love you just like son. Most eligible bachelor and most loved kid. Have a great year ahead. #8thApril”.

మన బిడ్డ మనకంటే ఎత్తుకు ఎదగాలని కోరుకుంటాం. నా చేతిలో ఒదిగిపోయిన ఈ బిడ్డ, ఎత్తులో అందరికంటే ఎదిగిపోయాడు.(6'4") అన్ని విషయాల్లో కూడా అందరిని ఇలానే మించిపోవాలి.Wish you a "Power"ful future. Happy Birthday Akira! #8thApril pic.twitter.com/wDO7qSwxHx — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Akhil @AkhilAkkineni8 Charan కి ఒక తమ్ముడు. సురేఖకి, నాకు just like son. Most eligible bachelor and most loved kid. Have a great year ahead. #8thApril pic.twitter.com/yC0HxPENQA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2020

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Acharya. Directed by Koratalla Siva, Acharya is bankrolled by Ram Charan. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. Kajal, while having an interaction with her fans on social media, confirmed her role in the film. It is to be noted that the makers have not yet officially launched the title. Chiranjeevi, while talking during an event, revealed it accidentally. It was informed by Chiranjeevi earlier this week that Mahesh Babu opted out of making a cameo appearance in the film.

