Chiranjeevi wishes Ram Charan ahead of his birthday; says Rangasthalam actor was born on World Theatre Day

The south megastar Chiranjeevi who recently featured in the blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy shared a throwback picture with Ram Charan. The south star who recently joined Instagram stated in his post that when the Rangasthalam actor was born, he was very happy. Chiranjeevi further adds that only after a while he realized that the Magadheera actor was born on World Theatre Day which is 27th March. The Khaidi No. 150 actor further writes in his Instagram post that his actor son took to acting just like how a fish takes to water.

The actor cum producer Ram Charan is celebrating his 35th birthday tomorrow and his fans are very excited. The latest throwback picture is proving to be a sheer delight for the fans of the actor. Chiranjeevi recently gave a super hit film in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which was helmed by Surender Reddy. The film with Chiranjeevi in the lead was produced by Ram Charan. The south star Ram Charan will be seen next in the upcoming film RRR. The film is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The makers of the film RRR recently released the film's first motion poster.

The fans and film audiences are very intrigued by the first motion poster of RRR as it shows the two leading actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in intense looks. The fans are now looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The film was due to release in 2020 but the makers have postponed the film's release to January 8, 2021.

