Chiranjeevi writes a powerful note for Samantha Ruth Prabhu after Myositis diagnosis; Actress replies
Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and penned a nostalgic note, wishing Samantha Ruth Prabhu a speedy recovery. Check out the post below.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced yesterday that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. Ever since then, messages have been pouring in to wish the Yashoda actress a speedy recovery. Adding to the list, Chiranjeevi also tweeted a heartfelt message, along with the caption, "Wishing you a speedy recovery!! @Samanthaprabhu2."
The Megastar's note went like this, "Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!"
Check out the post below:
Samantha reacts to post
Reacting to Chiranjeevi's post, Samantha tweeted, "Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words @KChiruTweets."
Check out the post below:
Samantha diagnosed with Myositis
Yesterday, Samantha opened up about her condition in an Instagram note with a picture from the hospital, along with a heart sign. She wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realizing that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS."
Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals suffering from myositis; All you need about the rare autoimmune condition