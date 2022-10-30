Chiranjeevi writes a powerful note for Samantha Ruth Prabhu after Myositis diagnosis; Actress replies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced yesterday that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. Ever since then, messages have been pouring in to wish the Yashoda actress a speedy recovery. Adding to the list, Chiranjeevi also tweeted a heartfelt message, along with the caption, "Wishing you a speedy recovery!! @Samanthaprabhu2."

The Megastar's note went like this, "Dear Sam, From time to time, Challenges do come in our lives, perhaps to allow us to discover our own inner strengths. You are a wonderful girl with greater inner strength. I am sure, you shall overcome this challenge too. Very soon! Wishing you all the courage and conviction! May the force be with you!" Check out the post below:

Samantha reacts to post Reacting to Chiranjeevi's post, Samantha tweeted, "Thankyou sir for your kind and encouraging words @KChiruTweets." Check out the post below: