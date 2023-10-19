Chiranjeevi’s 2004 classic Shankar Dada MBBS to re-release on THIS date

Chiranjeevi’s 2004 cult classic, Shankar Dada MBBS, was a blockbuster film helmed by Jayanth C Paranjee. The film featured an ensemble cast including Meka Srikanth, Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad, and many more in the remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s 2003 Hindi film Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.

In the latest update, actor Meka Srikanth, who played Madhusudhan, also known as ATM, in the film, has taken to social media to announce that the cult classic is all set to have a re-release and will hit the theaters once again on November 4th, more than 19 years after its initial release. The actor shared on his X (formerly Twitter):

“Mega Massive Update; Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu’s sensational hit #ShankarDadaMBBS Re-Releasing on Nov 4th”

More about Shankar Dada MBBS

Shankar Dada MBBS is a 2004 comedy-drama film, written by the Panchuri Brothers, and directed by Jayanth C Paranjee. The film was one of the most popular films to release in that year and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics. In fact, both Megastar Chiranjeevi, as well as Meka Srikanth received multiple awards for their performances in the film. The film was bankrolled by the Gemini Film Circuit, and the music for the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

On the work front

The Godfather actor was last seen in the film Bhola Shankar, helmed by Meher Ramesh. It is the remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam and featured Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth, Tarun Arora, and many more in prominent roles.

The actor has three films lined up in the near future, which are temporarily titled Mega 156, Mega 157, and Mega 158. The films are set to be helmed by Sushmitha Konidela, Vassishta, and Boyapati Srinu, respectively.

As for Meka Srikanth, he was last seen in the action-thriller film Hunt, helmed by Mahesh Surapaneni. The film featured Sudheer Babu, Bharat, Chitra Shukla, Mime Gopi, and many more in prominent roles. The actor will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s upcoming film Devara, which features Jr. NTR in the lead role. The film also features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Saif Ali Khan, and many more. The film is set to release in two parts, with the first part releasing on April 5th, next year.

