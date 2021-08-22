Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday: Megastar and his heartwarming moments with family; PHOTOS

Megastar Chiranjeevi, as we all know always puts his family before everything else. Be it during movie promotions, launching kids of his family or on festive occasions, Chiranjeevi has always given us relationship goals. The Sye Raa actor makes it a point that the entire family bonds and spends time together even on non-festive days. This only further strengthens their bonding.

Today, on August 22, Chiranjeevi turns 66 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. The actor is receiving love from fans across the country. While his fans and well-wishers are celebrating his birthday no less like a festival on social media, let's take a look at Chiranjeevi's heartwarming memories with his family.

Check out the photos below:

Also Read: Megastar Chiranjeevi Birthday: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni and others send wishes

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is shooting for his 153rd film, which is titled, Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films. The film is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The film has Nayanthara in the female lead role.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has launched the title of Chiranjeevi's next film. Titled Bholaa Shankar, the film is titled Meher Ramesh and is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. Check out the motion poster here.

Chiranjeevi also has Siva Koratala directorial Acharya and it also stars Ram Charan. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead role while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a cameo.