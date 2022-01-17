Chiranjeevi's Acharya gets a NEW release date; To clash with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata at box office

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya, which was supposed to release on February 4, has been postponed and got a new release date. The makers announced the new release date and the social drama will hit the screens on April 1, on the occasion of Ugadi. The film will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

On January 14, the makers of Acharya announced the news of the film getting postponed due to COVID-19. Just after two days, makers announced a new date as April 1, on the occasion of Ugadi. Acharya will clash at the box office with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

On January 16, the official Twitter handle of Konidela Pro Company announced the new release date. Their post read, "This Ugadi, Witness the MEGA MASS on big screens. #Acharya Grand Release on April 1. #AcharyaOnApril1"

Both, Acharya and Sarkaru Vaari Paata are the most awaited and anticipated big-budget movies of Tollywood. Looks like Summer is going to be a feast cow movie buffs. The film's production and release were delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Acharya is written and directed by ace director Koratala Siva. Also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood in lead roles. Musical Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing music.

