Chiranjeevi's biggest fan & music composer S Thaman wraps the 1st song for Chiru 153; Calls it 'very special'

Music composer S Thaman has always claimed himself to be the biggest fan of megastar Chiranjeevi. It is now a dream come true moment for the celebrated music composer as he is working for Chiranjeevi's upcoming film for the first time. After completing the first song for Chiru 153 yesterday, Thaman penned a heartfelt note on Twitter.

He finished composing the first song and is excited about this project like never before since the Megastar himself appreciated him. Sharing a photo with the Sye Raa actor, S Thaman tweeted, "A day to Remember for life We Completed Our Song for #Chiru153 that warm wishes from our dear #MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets gaaru himselfWas Something Very Very Special to me As a biggest FAN boy thanks to @jayam_mohanraja Shoot starts TOM @KonidelaPro Godbless (sic)."

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Nayanthara will play the female lead role and will romance Chiranjeevi on screen yet again after Sye Raa.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Megaa Super Good Films, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors from today in Hyderabad.

