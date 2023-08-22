Chiranjeevi's birthday: Mohanlal wishes the best and nothing less; Mammootty shares throwback picture

As Chiranjeevi celebrates his birthday today, August 22, wishes are pouring in for Telugu cinema’s beloved megastar. Fans and celebrities from within the industry have all taken to their social media handles to wish Chiranjeevi on his birthday. Two of his contemporaries also wished the actor and their birthday messages to Chiranjeevi are winning over the Internet.

Mohanlal and Mammootty wish Chiranjeevi as the latter celebrates his birthday

Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and wished Chiranjeevi a happy birthday. The Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam actor also proceeded to share a picture of them together. “Happy Birthday Dear @KChiruTweets Bhai. Wishing you good health, happiness and success always,” tweeted Mammootty.

Not just Mammootty, another huge star from the Malayalam film industry also wished the Waltair Veerayya actor on his birthday. This star in question is none other than Mohanlal. The latter put out a tweet wishing the best for Chiranjeevi on his special day. He tweeted, "Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu the best and nothing less on his special day! May all your wishes come true. Happy Birthday!!"

Well, it is clear that admiration and love for Chiranjeevi are pouring in not just from the Telugu film industry but from film industries across the country.

Advertisement

Wishes pour in for Chiranjeevi on his birthday

Many of Chiranjeevi’s contemporaries have taken to their social media accounts to share their best wishes for Chiranjeevi as he celebrates his birthday today. Jr NTR tweeted, "Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very happy birthday. Have a happy and healthy year ahead sir." While Ravi Teja wrote, "Happy birthday Annaya @KChiruTweets Wishing you good health & happiness always"

The sweetest wish came from Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, as they shared a joint post on Instagram along with a picture of Chiranjeevi holding their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. The couple captioned, "Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family."

Also, Chiranjeevi’s brother, Pawan Kalyan, shared a long note dedicated to his big brother. He wrote, "Happy birthday to brother Chiranjeevi. First of all thanks to that God who gave you the fortune of being born as your younger brother and calling you elder brother. stating Your journey seems to me like a thin brook flowing like a great river. You have not only shown a way for us to grow but also inspired millions of people with your determination, perseverance, hard work, integrity and sense of service. Even though you are an ideal to many and adored by millions, the reason why you don't have pride in yourself is because you have closed yourself. The success you are achieving in the field of cinema with your unwavering power and undiminished acting prowess is eternal. I sincerely wish you many more successes with a happy, healthy full life. Happy Birthday Annayya...."

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi birthday: Pawan Kalyan pens heartfelt note for big brother; Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej wish too