Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja to part ways from husband Kalyaan Dhev?

According to latest reports, Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja is likely to part ways from her husband Kalyaan Dev. Her latest act of removing his last name from her Instagram handle has sparked rumours of her separation from Kalyaan Dhev. However, neither Sreeja nor any mega family member responded to the rumours.

Sreeja has dropped Kalyaan from her name on Instagram and added her father's last name Konidela. She changed from Sreeja Kalyaan to Sreeja Konidela on her Instagram. Ever since this got out, the Internet is buzz about what is really going on.

Reportedly, Chiranjeevi's family has been dissociating with Kalyaan. The mega family neither promoted nor graced any event of Kalyaan's latest film Super Machi, which was released for Sankranthi. Usually, mega family is quite supportive of each other's professional life so this has also given fire to the rumours. However, it is to wait and watch if these rumours are worth any noise.

Sreeja married Kalyaan at the family’s farmhouse near Devanahalli, Bengaluru, in March 2016. The wedding ceremony was attended by relatives, close friends and stars from the South film industry too and pictures from the ceremony went viral too.

Before Kalyaan, Sreeja was married to Sirish Bharadwaj. She was 19 when she got married to the college sweetheart. Later, she got separated from him claiming that her in-laws reportedly were demanding for dowry. She had filed a harassment case against him and was legally separated from him in 2011. They had a daughter together.

