Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja unfollows Kalyaan Dhev on Instagram after changing her last name

The Internet is buzzing with Chiranjeevi's younger daughter Sreeja Kalyan's separation rumours with husband Kalyaan Dhev. She seems to be hinting at something too as Sreeja unfollowed Kalyaan on Instagram just after a few days of changing her name to 'Sreeja Konidela.'

Sreeja follows every one of her Mega family including her father, Mega brothers and sisters but her husband Kalyaan Dhev seemed to be missing from the list. On the other hand, Kalyaan Dhev is following all the above including his wife Sreeja.

The separation rumours of the couple began when Sreeja dropped Kalyaan from her name on Instagram and changed it to her father's last name Konidela. She is now Sreeja Konidela on Instagram.

Well, neither mega family, Sreeja nor Kalyaan Dhev have reacted or put out any statement regarding the rumours. It is to be awaited and watch.

Sreeja married Kalyaan at the family’s farmhouse near Devanahalli, Bengaluru, in March 2016. The couple also has a daughter named Navshika. This is her second marriage as earlier she legally got divorced from Sirish Bharadwaj in 2011.

Meanwhile, Kalyaan Dhev recently had his film Super Machi released in theatres during Sankranthi. The film has received a lukewarm response. The mega family neither promoted nor graced any event of Kalyaan's film.

