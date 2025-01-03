Chiranjeevi’s gangster drama with Srikanth Odela includes his highest career remuneration? Here’s what we know

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ambitious collaboration with the young filmmaker Srikanth Odela has been one of the most promising projects announced yet. The film, which is touted to be a gangster drama, will allegedly feature the actor in a completely new avatar, while the screenplay is extremely thrilling. And now, as per reports, the senior actor might have charged a massive remuneration for the same.

As mentioned by Siasat, Chiranjeevi has reportedly locked in a deal with the filmmakers over a remuneration of Rs. 75 crores for the Srikanth Odela directorial.

If this report is true, the aforementioned amount is likely to be the highest paycheck he took home in his entire career thus far.

The report further suggests that a significant portion of this remuneration has already been paid to the actor, as the megastar has been confirmed to play the titular role.

Other speculations around the plot and kind of film it would turn out to suggest that the actioner would be set against the background of the 90s era and Chiranjeevi’s character is etched to be something that matches with his age and style, yet stays extremely unique.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Chiranjeevi’s film will have its music composed by the very talented Anirudh Ravichander, who will be delivering high-octane, peppy tracks matching with the vibe of the project.

Even for the filmmaker, this collaboration with a massive actor like the megastar himself is a rare moment, as he gets such an opportunity in just his third film itself.

A few days back, filmmaker Srikanth Odela, during an interview with Hyderabad Times, opened up about how he roped in Chiranjeevi for the film. He highlighted how everything was finalized within just 48 hours.

In his words, “I am a fan only until Chiranjeevi garu walks out of his caravan. Once he does, he becomes a character in my film. I grew up watching Chiranjeevi garu's films, and I can't believe I'm working with him. We finalized the script within 48 hours.”

At the moment, Srikanth Odela is said to be winding up his current film in the pipeline, The Paradise, starring Nani. Interestingly, it was the Saripodhaa Saanivaram star who made the formal announcement of this film with the Dasara director and Chiranjeevi.

