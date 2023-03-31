Chiranjeevi's heart is full of pride as he holds Oscar statuette and meets Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the happiest and super proud of RRR's historic win at the Oscars. He always wanted Telugu cinema to go global and get immense recognition. As the day has finally come, his happiness and joy is beyond anything and his latest video of holding an Oscar trophy is proof. He also met Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a video of meeting Oscar winning lyricist Chandrabose for RRR's Naatu Naatu. The megastar welcomed Chandrabose, hugged him, and held the Oscar trophy in his hand. The GodFather actor's reaction as he held the Oscar award is unmissable. The happiness, pride, and joy in his eyes is clearly visible.

"Hearing from you about the first two Telugu words heard on the prestigious Oscar stage in the history of years, my mind was once again thrilled. It was a great pleasure to welcome you back to our country as an Oscar winner!," wrote megastar in Telugu.

Check out Chiranjeevi's video of meeting Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose here:

About RRR's Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu

The blockbuster track Naatu Naatu from RRR, which made everyone groove, has won Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. It beat music stalwarts like Lady Gaga and Rihanna and became the first song from any Indian film to win in the Best Song category. The song was also performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb. The epic performance received immense love and got a standing ovation from the audience.

Naatu Naatu has become the most sensational global song from RRR. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song is crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.



Chiranjeevi honours the RRR team for Oscars

On March 27, on the occasion of son Ram Charan's birthday, Chiranjeevi honour the cast and crew of RRR for their historic Oscars win. The actor's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a few pics of facilitating SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani with bouquets in the presence of family and friends from the Telugu film fraternity.

Chiranjeevi wrote a long and heartfelt note that read, "Felicitating Oscar winners in the presence of friends felt like a real celebration. This award achieved by Telugu people for Indian cinema will remain as history! honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on Ram Charan‘s birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history!"

