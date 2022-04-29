Chiranjeevi's mother, Ram Charan's wife Upasana, Varun Tej & mega family watch Acharya in theatres

As Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's much-awaited film Acharya hit the theatres today, the mega family watched the movie in theaters. Chiranjeevi's mother Anjana Devi, daughter Sreeja Kalyan along with Ram Charan's wife Upasana, Varun Tej and others were spotted as they arrived at a theatre in Hyderabad to watch the father-son duo on the big screen.

Chiranjeevi's mother flaunted a huge smile as she was set to watch her son and grandson on the big screen, whereas Upasana was welcomed with dhol. Looks like, the screening was indeed a grand affair. Directors Anil Ravipudu, Vamshi Paidapally, Boyapati Sreenu and Siddhu Jonalagadda were also papped at the movies.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Satyadev in key roles. Even after an ensemble cast, the actioner fell flat to the expectations of cinemagoers. The film has opened to mixed reviews, so to say. While a section of moviegoers claimed Acharya is a sure shot blockbuster only for the screen presence of Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan, others think that the film is Koratala Siva's weakest work to date.

The music for Acharya is composed by Mani Sharma, the cinematographer is Tirru, and editor Naveen Nooli was onboarded for the editing of the film, while it is bankrolled under Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company.

