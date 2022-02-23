After Pushpa, Sukumar's next to be with Chiranjeevi; Director drops a hint

Chiranjeevi, who already has a pipeline of movies lined up, will collaborate with director Sukumar for his next. The director, who is basking on the success of his blockbuster film Pushpa, took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic with Chiranjeevi to share details about his next project. Although Sukumar confirmed his next with Chiranjeevi, an official announcement is to be awaited.

Sukumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic of presenting a bouquet to Chiranjeevi. He also wrote, "Dream come true. Wielding megaphone for Megastar. Details very soon."

Fans are super excited for this collaboration as everyone have seen Allu Arjun's Pushpa euphoria. The expectations are sky high owning the megastar fame and Sukumar's story and direction skills.

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya, co-starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde on April 1.

The actor also has Bholaa Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh with Keerthy Suresh, Godfather directed by Jayaram Mohanraja and Mega154 directed by Bobby.

