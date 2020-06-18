Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela shares a photo with her future husband; Couple to get married this year

Nagendra Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela is getting married later this year. The young actress took to Instagram and confirmed it with an adorable picture with her future husband.

Niharika Konidela, the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, is getting married later this year. Speculations about her wedding were doing rounds since the last few days, Finally, the young actress took to Instagram and confirmed about her wedding. Niharika Konidela shared a picture of herself with to-be-husband and captioned it, "Peek-a-boo." Niharika looks super happy in the picture and fans can't wait to know who is that lucky guy. According to media reports, the groom’s father is said to be a high-ranking government official and the couple is set to get married amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Niharika is expected to make an official announcement about her wedding soon. Meanwhile, fans are showering her with adorable congratulatory messages in the comments section of the picture. The meeting between the couple was set by Naga Babu. After which, Niharika and her partner decided to meet each other. After meeting each other on several occasions and understanding their likes and dislikes, they said 'Yes' to getting married. Both the families reportedly met and have locked the wedding dates already.

Niharika is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's niece. Varun Tej is her real brother and Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are cousins.

Check out Niharika's latest Instagram post with the love of her life:



View this post on Instagram Peek-a-boo A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on Jun 18, 2020 at 4:47am PDT

Niharika Konidela started her career as an anchor on Telugu language television before pursuing a career in the film industry. She has also hosted Dhee Ultimate Dance Show for Segments Dhee Junior 1 and Dhee Junior 2.

She has acted in films like ‘Oka Manasu’, ‘Suryakantam’, and ‘Happy Wedding.

