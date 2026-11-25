Chiranjeevi is all set to host a new chat show on the OTT platform Netflix, titled Megaverse. The show will feature the Megastar engaging in candid conversations with guests from the worlds of cinema, sports, and popular culture. They will share interesting stories and discuss their personal and professional lives.

Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse Teaser

The show will give viewers an opportunity to see Chiranjeevi in a different role. Beyond his popular on-screen image, the actor will have casual, honest conversations with his guests, with plenty of humour along the way. In the teaser, Chiranjeevi introduces the show by saying, “Iddhi Na Adda” (This is my territory).

The OTT space has yet to announce the show's release date. According to online reports, the show is expected to premiere on November 30. The platform has not officially confirmed the date or time.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi is next set to headline Kaaka , directed by Bobby Kolli. The action thriller is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 13, 2027, coinciding with the Sankranti festive season.

The film reportedly follows a family man who leads an ordinary life with his daughter while concealing a mysterious side of his personality. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Kaaka also features Anaswara Rajan in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has completed work on Vishwambhara , a fantasy action film directed by Mallidi Vassishta. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath, the film is awaiting an update on its release date. While reports suggest that the movie will hit the big screens in early 2027, no official confirmation has been made.

Moreover, Megastar was expected to collaborate with director Srikanth Odela on an action entertainer. However, recent reports suggest that the project has been put on hold by the makers. The film was expected to be presented by Nani and was reportedly planned as an intense action entertainer.

However, the makers have not yet issued an official statement regarding the project's future. Nani recently indicated that the film was not progressing at the pace they had initially expected, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the project.

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