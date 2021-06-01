Chiranjeevi's phone call conversation with a journalist about being miffed with the media LEAKED?

Reports state that Chiranjeevi is upset by the mainstream media for not covering enough about his oxygen banks initiative.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan have come together to help people amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have launched a life-saving landmark, the 'Chiranjeevi Blood Bank'. This initiative is to help millions of people in the Telugu states. The noble work has cost him approx Rs 30 crore, reported Andhra Prabha, the Telugu daily. Meanwhile, reports state that Sye Raa actor is upset with the mainstream media for not giving enough coverage to his oxygen banks initiative.

Reportedly, a phone call between Chiranjeevi and Mootha Gopalakrishna, the writer of the Andhra Prabha article has leaked online. "It's unfortunate that the media is so biased. It's very hurtful. The media is distorting even good deeds," the 'Acharya' actor apparently said on a phone call. Chiranjeevi further added that he has not taken any help for funds. "I am doing all this with all my earning," he added. Chiranjeevi is miffed with the media for not acknowledging his work for the people.

However, he thanked the journalist for bringing his good deeds out for his fans through his article. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart. No matter how much our people do, the media doesn't recognize our noble work. Your article is not an exaggeration. It was not written to appease me. It was written to inform the public," Chiru said.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan to start an oxygen bank amidst COVID 19 crisis

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in Siva Koratala's film, Acharya. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role with Pooja Hegde in a cameo. Ram Charan plays an important role in the film.

Credits :Indiaglitz

Share your comment ×