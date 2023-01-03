Chiranjeevi's reacts to Ram Charan-Upsana's pregnancy; 7 PICS to prove he's a great dad and father-in-law

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest megastars of Tollywood. He is going to become a grandfather very soon as his son RRR star Ram Charan, who is married to Upasana Kamineni are set to embrace parenthood very soon. Charan and Upasana recently announced their pregnancy news and took the internet by storm. Now, reportedly, the megastar shared his reaction on learning about Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy. According to reports, Chiranjeevi felt quite emotional when his son, RRR actor Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana broke the news, which was shared during a recent interaction. Chiranjeevi was quoted saying, "We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes."

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together. They are going to embrace parenthood soon. On December 12, the good news was announced by Ram Charan and Upasana's parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela, and Anil and Shobana Kamineni, with an official statement, a few days back. The official note with Lord Hanuman's pic read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

Well, Chiranjeevi's reaction to becoming a grandfather is legit aww-worthy. On that note, take a look at times when Chiranjeevi showed he is also a great father and father-in-law.



Like father like son Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi twin in white and look perfect flaunting their good looks and radiant smile. The RRR star called megastar, 'Best Dad'.



Doting father-in-law Here's the nicest pic to prove Chiranjeevi is also a good father-in-law as he plants a kiss on Upasana's head along with Charan in his arms.

Love spending time We bring to you a throwback candid picture of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan enjoying a relaxing time on their phones in their garden.

The viral pics Chiranjeevi posted a picture where he’s seen clicking a selfie with his son amidst with some fireworks in the background. He captioned the picture saying, ‘#DiwaliNight… With my Knight.’



The fam jam A perfect family portrait of RRR star Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha at their residence in Hyderabad as they celebrated Sankranti together.



Popular father-son duo The father-son duo defines strength, elegance, unparalleled family bond and humility.

Goals Chiranjeevi and Upasana break typical myths of father-in-law and daughter-in-law. Here's a selfie shared by the star wife to wish her 'Mammya', a strength and rock of their lives.