Chiranjeevi's Star-Studded Diwali Celebration: Ram Charan, Upasana, Nagarjuna attend the festive bash

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the radiant couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela played the perfect hosts for the grand Diwali bash that drew the biggest celebrities from the Telugu industry. The star-studded affair included stars such as Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi Nandamuri, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu, and other popular faces.

Lakshmi Manchu took to Instagram to share a series of inside pictures from the Diwali bash, offering fans a sneak peek into the festivities. The post featured snapshots of Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Shilpa Reddy, Venkatesh Daggubati, Amala, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni, and Allu Sirish.

In one particularly heartwarming moment, Lakshmi Manchu received an adorable cheek kiss from Allu Sirish. The Instagram caption echoed the joyous occasion: "My Diwali Weekend HappyDiwali2023."

Check out the inside Diwali bash photos below

A Reunion of Telugu Heroes

Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to praise Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela for the gracious hosting of their Diwali bash. Her enthusiastic caption and pictures revealed that she had a wonderful time with the amazing group of guests.

One particular photo that is gaining significant attention on social media features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and Venkatesh Daggubati posing together. This captivating image of four Tollywood A-listers united in one frame has truly captivated fans and become a highlight of the festivities.

Check out the photo of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati below

Upcoming Projects of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of Guntur Kaaram and an upcoming collaboration with SS Rajamouli. Meanwhile, Ram Charan is immersed in Shankar's Game Changer, Jr. NTR anticipates the release of Devara next year, and Venkatesh readies for the imminent release of Saindhav next year.

Upcoming Projects of Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi was last seen in Mohanlal's Monster, which marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry. She will next be seen in the intriguing period drama Adiparvam, set from 1974 to 1990.

