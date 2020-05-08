Chiranjeevi's Telugu remake of Lucifer to witness major changes in the script? Find Out

The Telugu remake of Lucifer featuring megastar Chiranjeevi will be witnessing a few changes that will be made by director Sujeeth. Read on for further details.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans are quite excited as he has currently three projects lined up which will go on floors as soon as the lockdown ends. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star has reportedly completed almost 40 percent of the shoot of his upcoming movie Acharya that has been directed by noted filmmaker Koratala Siva. Another project of the actor which has been the talk of the town is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer that originally featured Mohanlal.

For the unversed, Lucifer’s remake will be helmed by Sujeeth who is currently busy making some changes to the script which will be as per the expectations of the Telugu audience. According to a media portal, the huge changes that will be made include a female lead opposite Chiranjeevi and a special song to make the fans groove to its beats. These two facets were completely missing in Mohanlal’s Lucifer. The changes made by Sujeeth have been scrutinized and monitored by the megastar himself.

(ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi hopes to cast Pawan Kalyan in the Chief Minister's role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer?)

His son Ram Charan will be in charge of the production of this much-anticipated movie. Chiranjeevi has one more project lined up in which he will be teaming up with Meher Ramesh. As per the latest buzz, the megastar is planning to bring Vakeel Saab actor Pawan Kalyan on board to play a pivotal role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer. The latter will be making a comeback to movies after a long hiatus and this piece of news is sure to excite all his fans.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×