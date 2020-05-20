Chiranjeevi's throwback PHOTO of holding a young Aadi Saikumar during an event is worth a glimpse

Aadi Saikumar has recently shared a throwback childhood picture on social media in which he is seen with megastar Chiranjeevi. Check out the picture

Megastar Chiranjeevi always manages to grab headlines for all the good reasons. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor shares a good rapport with everyone belonging to the South film industry and is one of the most popular and much-respected celebs there. Recently, Prema Kavali actor Aadi Saikumar has shared a childhood picture of himself on Instagram with none other than Chiranjeevi himself. Talking about Saikumar, he was last seen in the movie Operation Gold Fish that was released in 2019.

Coming back to the throwback picture, it shows Chiranjeevi holding a young Aadi while the latter receives an award from him on behalf of his father P. Saikumar who himself is a well-known actor of the South film industry. As mentioned by the Jodi actor in his caption, his father got the award for the 1991 movie titled Kalikalam on completing 100 days. Talking about the megastar, he flashes a beaming smile while presenting the award to Aadi Saikumar.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the movie Acharya that has been directed by Koratala Siva. He will be paired up opposite Kajal Aggarwal in this much-anticipated movie which is bankrolled by none other than his son Ram Charan himself. For the unversed, Trisha Krishnan was originally roped in to play the female lead in Acharya but she backed out later on thereby leaving everyone in utter shock. Thus, the role went to Kajal Aggarwal as a result of the same. Interestingly, the movie’s title was accidentally revealed by Chiranjeevi at an event.

(ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi relives old vacation with wife and compares his ‘Joyful’ and ‘Jail’ full holidays; Check PHOTO)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×