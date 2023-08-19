Chiranjeevi's to Manchu family; who's who of Tollywood attend Brahmanandam's son's wedding reception; VIDEO

Brahmanandam's son Siddharth got married to Aishwarya two days ago, on August 17. A grand reception took place yesterday, in which many celebrities from the film fraternity made their presence felt. Not just the film industry, but notable faces from the political world also graced the reception. Since Brahmanandam is Telugu cinema’s beloved comedian who has acted with stars across generations, the presence of so many popular celebrities did not come as a surprise to anyone.

Many popular celebrities attended Brahmanandam's son Siddharth’s wedding reception yesterday

Even though Chiranjeevi did not attend the reception, his wife, Surekha Konidala, made her presence felt on his behalf. Manchu Mohan Babu, Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rajasekhar, Sushmita Konidela, and Manchu Manoj were a few of the celebrities who attended the function.

Brahmanandam's son Siddharth’s wedding reception was certainly a starry affair

It would not be a stretch to state that the entire Telugu cinema industry came together to celebrate Brahmanandam's son Siddharth and his wife Aishwarya. Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Pawan Kalyan, and Nandamuri Balakrishna also attended the function and wished the newlyweds well. The reception took place in Hyderabad. Currently, pictures from the reception are all over social media. The fans of Telugu cinema are particularly excited about the function because a lot of their favorite stars came under one roof for the grand wedding festivities.

Siddharth and Aishwarya’s reception was grand in every sense of the word. Coming to the couple, it has been reported that Aishwarya is a doctor, while Siddharth studied abroad and is currently employed in Hyderabad. Also, Upasana and Ram Charan made their first public appearance together since they were spotted outside the hospital after they had their baby girl, Klin Kaara Konidela.

Telugu cinema’s favorite comedian Brahmanandam is a Padma Shri awardee

An exciting fact about the great comedian is that he holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits of any actor currently alive. Brahmanandam has acted in more than 1000 films to date. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009 and has built a respectable career for himself that has lasted decades. He started acting in the 1980s and is still a consistent presence in the biggest movies of Telugu cinema.

