Chiranjeevi's vanity driver passes away due to COVID 19 complications; Report

In a shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, megastar Chiranjeevi's caravan driver passed away due to COVID-19. Amidst the news that the actor has cancelled all the shoots for Acharya due to the rising COVID-19 cases, Chiranjeevi's caravan driver breathed his last today due to Coronavirus complications. This is said to be one of the reasons why the team decided to call off the shooting of his upcoming film. The death of the driver has left the father-son duo shattered.

Sonu Sood, who is also a part of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya recently tested positive for COVID-19. Ram Charan is reportedly equally concerned about the health condition of the other team members and his uncle Pawan Kalyan as well who has tested positive for COVID-19. Pawan Kalyan is undergoing treatment for the same at his farmhouse. The Vakeel Saab actor decided to take the test after his personal staff and members of Jana Sana Cheif got infected with Coronavirus. The Vakeel Saab actor complained of chest congestion after which he decided to take Coronavirus test.

Meanwhile, the major part of Siva Koratala's Acharya shoot has been wrapped up. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi are now only concerned about everyone's safety and not about the film's completion which is of just 10-12 days.

The action drama film is written and directed by Koratala Siva also features Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. The film is scheduled to be released on May 13, 2021.

