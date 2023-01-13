Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya: Devi Sri Prasad, Bobby, Sreeja Konidela, Sushmitha clicked at theater for FDFS

Celebs like Devi Sri Prasad, director Bobby, Meher Ramesh, Harish Shankar, and Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Konidela and Sushmita were clicked at a theater in Hyderabad for the FDDS of Waltair Veerayya. The celebs were seen enjoying the film like true megastar fans by throwing papers and shouting in the theater.

Chiranjeev i's much-anticipated mass actioner Waltair Veerayya hit the theatres today. The film released in Telugu and Hindi as well. The film opened up with audiences thronging the cinema halls to witness the vintage megastar on the big screen. And it's not just the public, even many celebs watched Waltair Veerayya's first-day first show in theaters.

Take a look at the pics here:

While Waltair Veerayya has finally hit the screens today, social media is abuzz with reviews from the audiences, who watched the film. One of the Twitter users tweeted, ''First half - Ramp entry scene and good interval block rest all flat and weak with poor elevation. Second half - is very slow, with piled up cringe scenes, bad Ravi Teja - Chiru scenes and slang, and pre climax Duet is shit, bad and ultra-weak climax. Passable #WaltairVeerayya''

About Waltair Veerayya

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan is the female lead and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is playing a mighty role in the film. Billed as a mass-action entertainer with all the commercial ingredients, the project has some top-notch technicians working on the movie. While the story and dialogues for the drama have been penned by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri are also a part of the film's writing team.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, GK Mohan is co-producing the movie. Arthur A Wilson has looked after the film's cinematography, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the head of the editing department.

Chiranjeevi reacts to clash with Veera Simha Reddy

Waltair Veerayya is the biggest festive release, clashing at the box office with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. The two biggest actors' movies are releasing together this Sankranti and the enthusiasm is super high. The most interesting part is both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are from the same production house Mythri Movie Makers. He said, a production house like Mythri Movie Makers has been in the industry and wished for the success of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. This is the first time two films from the same production company are releasing simultaneously as producers have confidence in their products."

Shruti Haasan reacts about not attending the pre-release event

Shruti Haasan took to her social media handles and reacted to the reports of her not attending the pre-release event of Waltair Veerayya due to 'mental problems'. The actress shared several screenshots of media reports that claimed she has mental problems and is undergoing treatment. On Twitter, she just slammed the baseless reports and wrote, "Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever."

Also Read: Shruti Haasan calls out reports of missing Waltair Veerayya event due to 'mental problems'; Pens a long note