Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya or Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy: Which trailer looks promising?

The first month of 2023 begins high with entertainment for movie buffs as four movies are releasing. As a Sankranthi and Pongal treat to fans, four biggies from Tamil and Telugu are releasing to entertain the audiences, marking the biggest clash at the box office. Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya will be hitting the theaters on January 11 and 12, 13th respectively. It is to be noted that Tamil films Varisu and Thunivu are releasing in Telugu as Varasudu and Thegimpu respectively. Audiences are super excited for the four movies and can't wait to watch them. As the Telugu movies of the two biggest stars are releasing next week, the trailers have been released and managed to pique the interest of the audiences. Let us know which trailer looks promising, Veera Simha Reddy or Waltair Veerayya?

Waltair Veerayya trailer The trailer of Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya released today. The trailer begins in the backdrop of drug mafia led and Chiranjeevi makes a grand entry as an action hero, who fights against the bad goons. The video also gives a glimpse of him against the cops. However, the plot is not exactly revealed but promises to be high on the action along with romance opposite Shruti Haasan. The megastar's romance with Shruti is a treat to watch. Though the trailer is high on action sequences and mass elements like lengthy monologues and dance numbers, it also shows that the much-awaited film will have a strong emotional core. With Ravi Teja's entrance, the excitement and fun just doubles up. Waltair Veerayya has a promising cast with Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan as the lead pair, along with Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a mighty role. The cast also has onboard Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore in other key roles. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni in association with Y Ravi Shankar, and GK Mohan, the movie is billed to be a mass-action entertainer with all the commercial ingredients.

