Chiru 152: Megastar Chiranjeevi is 'back in action'; Starts the shoot of his next film

Megastar Chiranjeevi has started the shoot of his next, Chiru 152. For the unversed, the movie is being helmed by Koratala Siva. Read on to know more.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has started the shoot of his next, Chiru 152. For the unversed, the official Twitter handle of Konidela Production house announced the same. The handle's message read, "Megastar is back in action! #Chiru152 shoot begins today... #MegastarChiranjeevi @sivakoratala #RamCharan @KonidelaPro@MatineeEnt @DOP_Tirru @sreekar_prasad @sureshsrajan." Some reports suggest that the movie may release on August 14, 2020.

Fans are super elated after learning that he has started the shoot. They were quick to comment and talk about it. One of the fans wrote, "The way you prepare yourself for a movie is Megastar's makeover for #Chiru152 is superb...2020 is gonna be Eyefeast for all movie lovers." Another fan wrote,"#Chiru152 Shoot Begins Today. Full-fledged commercial Mass Entertainer."

Check out the tweets right below.

Speaking of the movie, the same is being helmed by Koratala Siva and apparently the sets have been erected in Kokapet. As per reports, the first leg of the schedule will go on till Sankranthi. We recently reported that the movie's pre-release event's Chief guest will be none other than Mahesh Babu. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee in the film and Trisha will be seen romancing him. It is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments and the music will be composed by Mani Sharma. Strong reports suggest that the movie also see Ram Charan's cameo.

