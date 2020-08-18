Chiru 152: Ram Charan makes the much anticipated announcement as he shares glimpse of Chiranjeevi's first look

Ram Charan took to Twitter and has announced that the release of the first look and motion poster of the action thriller will be unveiled on Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday.

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, which is tentatively called Chiru 152 has been the talk of the town since its inception, Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the maiden collaboration of the director and the Megastar. The first look of Chiranjeevi from the sets of the film was leaked on social media, earlier this year and it has set high expectations. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has shared amazing news about his father's upcoming film. The RRR star took to Twitter and has announced that the release of the first look and motion poster of the action thriller will be unveiled on actor's 65th birthday, which is on August 22, 2020.

Ram Charan tweeted, "We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4 PM!!." Along with an announcement, Ram Charan also shared a glimpse of Chiranjeevi's look, which hints it is equally going to be intense and thrilling. Chiru 152 was expected to hit the screens in August but due to global pandemic, the shooting got postponed. The makers of Chiranjeevi starrer have completed 40 per cent of the shoot and are looking forward to resuming soon. It is going to be a full-fledged action-thriller with a strong message and Ram Charan is expected to play a cameo. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Check out Ram Charan's tweet below:

We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM !! pic.twitter.com/rptHhHgXvg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 18, 2020

Chiru 152 stars Kajal Aggarwal and is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment. The technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor Sreekar Prasad.

