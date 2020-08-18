  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chiru 152: Ram Charan makes the much anticipated announcement as he shares glimpse of Chiranjeevi's first look

Ram Charan took to Twitter and has announced that the release of the first look and motion poster of the action thriller will be unveiled on Chiranjeevi's 65th birthday.
27574 reads Mumbai
Chiru 152: Ram Charan makes the much anticipated announcement as he shares glimpse of Chiranjeevi's first lookChiru 152: Ram Charan makes the much anticipated announcement as he shares glimpse of Chiranjeevi's first look

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, which is tentatively called Chiru 152 has been the talk of the town since its inception, Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the maiden collaboration of the director and the Megastar. The first look of Chiranjeevi from the sets of the film was leaked on social media, earlier this year and it has set high expectations. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has shared amazing news about his father's upcoming film. The RRR star took to Twitter and has announced that the release of the first look and motion poster of the action thriller will be unveiled on actor's 65th birthday, which is on August 22, 2020.

Ram Charan tweeted, "We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4 PM!!." Along with an announcement, Ram Charan also shared a glimpse of Chiranjeevi's look, which hints it is equally going to be intense and thrilling. Chiru 152 was expected to hit the screens in August but due to global pandemic, the shooting got postponed. The makers of Chiranjeevi starrer have completed 40 per cent of the shoot and are looking forward to resuming soon. It is going to be a full-fledged action-thriller with a strong message and Ram Charan is expected to play a cameo. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. 

Check out Ram Charan's tweet below: 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil: Affairs to promises; Celebrities who started love tales inside the house in the past seasons 

Chiru 152 stars Kajal Aggarwal and is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment. The technical crew includes cinematographer Tirru and editor Sreekar Prasad. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement