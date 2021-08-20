Chiru 153: Chiranjeevi fans to get an early birthday surprise; Details Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Chiru153 is directed by Mohan Raja. The makers recently kickstarted the shoot in Hyderabad and amidst the high expectations to know what's next in store, a big announcement about the film is on the way to celebrate the megastar's birthday.

On the occasion of the Megastar's Birthday, the team is releasing a special update from the film. Yes, the makers are going to release the 'Supreme Reveal of #Chiru153' on August 21st (tomorrow) at 5:04 PM. Fans are super excited as the makers are planning to release a new update about the film a day ahead of the megastar's birthday.

Chiru 152 is produced by Konidela Productions and Super Good Films has gone on floors recently in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, director Mohan Raja recently tweeted, "With the blessings of parents and well-wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one..Getting set with an amazing team."

Maverick Tamil Director Mohan Raja has finalized a gripping screenplay for the film. Thaman will be composing music for this movie.

