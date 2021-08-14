Chiru 153: Chiranjeevi kickstarts shooting for Mohan Raja directorial Lucifer Telugu remake

After Acharya, Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen next in the Telugu remake of the critically popular Malayalam movie, Lucifer. The political drama will be directed by Mohan Raja. This project, tentatively titled Chiru153 was officially launched in January. The shooting for the movie started today finally after undergoing a delay due to the second wave of the Coronavirus.

The director of the film took to social media and announced this big news by sharing a picture of himself with the team. However looks, Chiranjeevi's look is kept under wraps as no picture of him was released with the announcement.

With the blessings of parents and well wishers starting next journey, this time a Mega one

Getting set with an amazing team

Dop #Niravshah

Art dir @sureshsrajan

Stunt @silvastunt #Chiru153 #megastar153#shootstarts pic.twitter.com/puSMuJP4Ju — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) August 13, 2021

The HUNT Starts @jayam_mohanraja #Chiru153 massive TITLE IT IS ur all goona go Crazy for Sure Never before Never Again pic.twitter.com/MlbqcUbD0k — thaman S (@MusicThaman) August 13, 2021

S Thaman, who is roped the music composer, announced that he has begun working in the tunes and promised that it will be high stuff for fans to enjoy. This announcement was made by sharing a photo with Chiranjeevi and Mohan Raja.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna & her pet pooch Aura are the cutest as they pose for cameras

Chiru153 is the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer (2019) which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. According to reports, Nayanthara will be seen in a pivotal role in Chiru153. However, nothing has been officially announced. Chiru153 marks the comeback of the director in Tollywood after 20 years. Ram Charan bagged the Telugu remake rights of the film and will be bankrolling it. The film will be bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan and N.V. Prasad under Konidela Productions and NVR Cinema.