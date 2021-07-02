Chiru 154: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the antagonist in the Chiranjeevi starrer?

According to the strong buzz, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the antagonist role in Chiranjeevi’s next with director Bobby. The director narrated the script to the actor recently.

After Acharya, Chiranjeevi has a bunch of movies lined up for the upcoming years. One such movie will be with director Bobby, which is tentatively being referred as #Chiru154. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and will go on the floors by the end of the year. The latest reports about the Chiranjeevi starrer are making a big-time buzz on social media platforms. According to the latest reports, popular Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the antagonist role in #Chiru154.

It is also said that director Bobby narrated the script to Nawazuddin over a phone call and the actor was quite impressed with the villain character. However, nothing has been finalized yet. If everything goes well, an official announcement regarding this is expected soon. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in India, who is known for his several stellar and versatile performances. The actor made his debut in the South cinema with Rajinikanth starrer Petta and if reports turn out to be true, he would be making his debut in Telugu with this Chiranjeevi starrer.

Chiranjeevi is currently filming for Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva which also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde in main roles. Acharya is jointly produced by Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company. The film was slated to release on May 13, 2021, but has been postponed due to the second-wave coronavirus lockdown. The makers are expected to announce a new release soon.

