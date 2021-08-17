Chiru153: Bollywood actor Salmaan Khan to share screen space with Chiranjeevi in Lucifer Telugu remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors, who is busy with back-to-back films lined up. After Acharya, the actor will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu remake of the acclaimed Malayalam movie Lucifer. The film is tentatively being referred to as Chiru153 and is one of the most anticipated just like any other movie of Chiranjeevi. There is an interesting buzz going on in the tinsel town about Chiru 153, which is setting the internet by storm.

According to the latest reports, Bollywood actor Salmaan Khan will be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi. Reportedly, the makers have approached Salmaan for a pivotal role and he has given a nod to it and is planning to announce this big news in a grand way. However, nothing has been announced yet, it's all buzz for now. But if the reports happen to be true, it would be Salman and megastar Chiranjeevi’s first movie together and it would definitely be a delight for fans to watch both on the silver screens.

There is also strong buzz about the title of the film, which is being called #Chiru153 for now. Reportedly, the makers have finalised 'God Father' as the title of Lucifer Telugu remake.

Post lockdown of coronavirus second wave, the regular shoot of Chiru153 began a few days ago. The music work of the remake is also going on at a brisk phase by music composer S Thaman.

Chiru153 is directed by Jayaram Mohanraja who is known for his movie Hanuman Junction. Chiru153 marks the comeback of the director in Tollywood after 20 years. The film is co-produced by the banners of Konidela Production Company and NVR Cinema respectively.