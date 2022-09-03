Chiru154: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan shoot long schedule for the mass entertainer in Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi' s forthcoming mass entertainer, Chiru154 has been creating a lot of buzz among movie buffs. While Shruti Haasan is the leading lady of the drama, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been roped in to play a crucial role in the film. Now, the makers have commenced another important and lengthy schedule for the movie in Hyderabad. The entire team will be a part of this latest schedule of the flick.

Welcoming Ravi Teja on board, the makers dropped a video on social media of the Dhamaka actor making a grand entry on the sets of Chiru154. Posting the video director Bobby wrote, "One Man made me Dreamt of Cinema & The other Man Made my dream come true! Welcoming my First HERO, the Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl garu on board to our Favourite Hero, Mega @KChiruTweet’ #MEGA154. A Surreal Moment for me to direct 2 of my fav stars together. I Promise u all a guaranteed #MegaMass Poonakaalu in theatres with #MEGA154."

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja had earlier shared screen space in the films Annayya, Gang Leader, and Shankar Dada MBBS. Now, as the two powerhouses are reuniting after many years, fans are thrilled to see them together.

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore will also essay prominent roles in the film. While Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is providing the tunes for the movie, Arthur A Wilson is looking after the cinematography.

In the first look poster of Chiru154, Chiranjeevi can be seen with a cigarette and lighter in his hand with a trimmed beard, mesh fishnet string vest, and gold chains on his neck, all screaming "massy".