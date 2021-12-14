Chiru156: Chiranjeevi teams up Venky Kudumula for his next; Director calls it 'once in a lifetime’ opportunity

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi has joined hands with Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula for his next film. Venky Kudumula shared the news on Twitter via a post calling it 'once in a lifetime' opportunity’. He wrote, "Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime! Thank you @KChiruTweets Sir for giving me mine. Your trust in me and my admiration for you will drive me to work to the best of my ability Thank you @DVVMovies and Dr. Madhavi Raju Garu for bankrolling this!" The project will mark maiden collaboration between the actor-director duo.

The yet untitled project with Chiranjeevi as lead is going to be produced by DVV Entertainment and Dr Madhavi Raju. The film further gained importance at it is going to be Chiranjeevi’s 156 film. Meanwhile, Venky Kudumula has only two movies to his credit until now. Both his releases Chalo and Bheeshma featured non-superstars. This will be his fist experience working with a Megastar like Chiranjeevi.

Thank you @DVVMovies and Dr. Madhavi Raju Garu for bankrolling this !#MegaStarWithMegaFan https://t.co/oTRSBGxgdg — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) December 14, 2021

The Telugu actor also has Koratala Siva’s upcoming action drama, Acharya lined up for release. While Chiranjeevi will be seen doing the title character, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde will be seen playing important roles. Bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, Acharya is set to hit the theatres on 4 February 2022.

Chiranjeevi also has projects like 'Bholaa Shankar' and 'Godfather' in his kitty. While Godfather will be director Mohan Raja, team Bholaa Shankar will be lead by Meher Ramesh. Chiranjeevi is shooting for all three movies this month.