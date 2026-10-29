ChiruOdela: Chiranjeevi and Srikanth Odela starrer by Nani shelved after Paradise’s failure? Here’s what we know

Chiranjeevi and director Srikanth Odela were previously reported to be collaborating on a film tentatively titled ChiruOdela. Presented by Nani, the project was expected to be a gritty, raw action drama. However, recent reports suggest that the film may have been shelved.

Chiranjeevi and Srikanth Odela’s movie dropped?

According to a report by Let’s Cinema, the proposed collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Srikanth Odela has been shelved. The film was expected to be presented by Nani and was reportedly planned as an intense action entertainer.

However, the makers have not yet issued an official statement confirming the project's cancellation. Nani recently indicated that the film was not progressing at the pace they had initially expected, potentially contributing to the uncertainty surrounding its future.

Srikanth Odela recently directed The Paradise, an action drama starring Nani. The film follows Jadal, a man who fights for the rights of his community and strives to secure their identity and freedom from an oppressive ruler.

Apart from Nani, the film features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sampoornesh Babu in key roles. Despite its ambitious premise, The Paradise reportedly received mixed-to-negative responses from critics and audiences and underperformed at the box office. Srikanth Odela is now expected to turn his attention to a romantic film.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi is next set to headline Kaaka , directed by Bobby Kolli. The action thriller is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 13, 2027, coinciding with the Sankranti festive season.

The film reportedly follows a family man who leads an ordinary life with his daughter while concealing a mysterious side of his personality. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, Kaaka also stars Anaswara Rajan in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has completed work on Vishwambhara, a fantasy action film directed by Mallidi Vassishta. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath, the film is awaiting an update on its release date.

Additionally, reports suggest that Megastar is expected to host a chat show for the OTT platform Netflix.

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