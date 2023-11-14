Chithha OTT release: When and where to watch Siddharth’s emotional thriller

Siddharth's Chithha is an emotional thriller film written and directed by S.U. Arun Kumar was released on September 28, 2023, and stars Siddharth and Sahasra Sree in the lead roles. The film is set for its OTT release this week.

Initially scheduled for an end-of-October release, the OTT premiere on Disney+ faced a slight delay. However, the extended wait has only amplified the excitement surrounding the film's release on November 17, 2023. As audiences eagerly await this cinematic gem, Chithha has already become a focal point of discussion, hinting at its potential to make a lasting impact on Tamil cinema.

Check out the OTT release tweet below

More about Siddharth’s Chithha

Chithha ventures beyond conventional storytelling, shedding light on the societal evil of child abuse. The film transcends mere entertainment, offering a thought-provoking portrayal of the impact on victims and their families. Aiming to evoke empathy, Chithha carries a poignant social message on treating those who have suffered abuse and emphasizes the crucial role of support in their healing journey.

Siddharth delivers a performance that resonates with depth and emotion in the titular role of Chithha, complemented by the talents of Sahasra Sree and the Tamil debut of Nimisha Sajayan. Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Vishal Chandrasekhar contribute to the film's immersive experience through music, while Balaji Subramanyam's cinematography and Suresh A. Prasad's editing add layers to the visual narrative.

Check out the Siddharth Chithha movie trailer below

Chithha unfolds an emotional connection and adoration within the familial context of a Chithhappa, or paternal uncle, helmed by S.U. Arun Kumar in his fourth directorial venture. The film artfully navigates the delicate intricacies of relationships, providing a nuanced perspective on human emotions and the healing power of familial bonds. The film was produced by Siddharth under the banner of Etaki Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Siren teaser: Jayam Ravi-Keerthy Suresh team up for action-packed emotional drama