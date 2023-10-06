Chithha Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about the latest Siddharth film

Siddharth has been a well-known face of the Tamil and Telugu industry for quite some time now and one cannot deny the fact that he always strives to deliver versatile characters in the form of new narratives or in some way the genres themselves seem to re-invent when we watch his films.

Siddharth’s latest flick, called Chithha is certainly making heads turn and evidently justified by users all over the internet. The Rang De Basanti actor is surely holding a foot-strong hold over the masses with his latest performance.

Netizens react to Chithha

Ever since its release the film has taken over a storm-like positive opinions from users all over the internet. Many call it Siddharth’s best performance while others point out the emotional and thrilling value the film holds.

Users on the internet were swift enough to point out the magnificence of the film and express how the film successfully marriages the art of cinematography and the narration of the screenplay to a hitting hard. The music and dialogues were said to have struck in the right amount for the film to convey its emotion.

The audiences’ understanding of great quality cinema can be seen in how Chithha has been doing in the theatres. The massive booking at theatres, nearly emptying out available seats is such a delightful take for any movie lover.

About Chithha

S. U. Arun Kumar wrote and directed the 2023 Indian Tamil-language drama film Chithha. Chithha is a short form of Chithhappa, which is a paternal uncle younger than one's father (father's younger brother). The film follows Chithhappa's emotional connection and adoration. Siddharth who was last seen in the film Takkar takes up the role of Chithha while Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan plays opposite him.

Furthermore, Siddharth is also expected to play a significant role in Shankar’s Indian 2 starring Kamal Hassan, reprising his from the film’s first part.

